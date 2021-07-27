https://thelibertyloft.com/denied-us-will-continue-to-force-americans-into-covid-submission/

WASHINGTON — On Monday, the White House confirmed that they will not lift any travel restrictions for Americans. The news, first reported by Reuters, comes as many travel-related businesses are looking to salvage what remains of a dismal travel season.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “Given where we are today … with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point.” She continued to discuss the coronavirus cases across the United States as the reason for the move. It’s another continued effort by the administration to attempt to force Americans to take the COVID vaccine.

Americans have had the opportunity for several months to obtain the vaccine if they wish. While no one is denying that COVID is real, there are significant concerns among some Americans given that the vaccine has done little to slow the spread of the virus as was initially suggested. Many who have obtained the vaccine continue to be infected across the country.

That has not stopped the Biden regime and others from continuing the push for vaccines.

The VA made waves as the first federal agency to require that workers obtain the COVID vaccine. Employees are being given 8 weeks to comply with the mandate unless they have a medical or religious exemption. According to the AP, it is unclear what will happen to those workers who refuse outside those parameters.

California and New York City also will mandate vaccines for employees. The requirements would be phased in over the next few weeks, with workers who refuse to be subjected to weekly COVID tests.

Americans have been subject to travel restrictions and COVID restrictions for more than one year. Initially, Americans were told by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the radical left-proclaimed COVID expert, that we only needed 15 days to slow the spread. That 15 days has turned into more than 15 months.

Sunday, Fauci said that America was going in the wrong direction on the coronavirus. He said that a national mask mandate was being considered and that he was part of that discussion. It’s just another example of Fauci flip-flopping as he recently said fully vaccinated Americans did not need to wear a mask.

