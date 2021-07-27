https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-says-white-house-exploring-vaccine-mandate-all-federal-employees

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the federal government is considering making vaccines mandatory for all federal employees.

“That’s under consideration right now,” Biden said to a reporter who asked him if federal employees would need to be vaccinated, according to The Washington Post.

Biden’s comments come as a recent surge of the COVID-19 delta variant spreads across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

