The Centers for Disease Control is set to change their recommended guidelines for vaccinated Americans Tuesday; urging some fully vaxxed adults to where face masks in specific situations should outbreaks occur.

In May, the CDC announced that vaccinated Americans no longer had to wear the face-coverings both indoors and outdoors.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce Tuesday that some vaccinated individuals resume wearing masks in certain situations to protect against COVID-19, reversing its earlier guidance that only unvaccinated individuals should wear face coverings,” reports Fox News.

The new rules aim to crackdown on the ‘Delta’ variant of COVID-19, a more infectious and potentially dangerous strain of the virus.

The revision comes as local officials start requiring vaccines or weekly mandatory weekly testing for most public employees.

California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed Monday that all state employees and health care workers will be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested at least once every seven days.

“We are now dealing with a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it’s going to take renewed efforts to protect Californians from the dangerous Delta variant,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a press release.

“As the state’s largest employer, we are leading by example and requiring all state and health care workers to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly, and we are encouraging local governments and businesses to do the same,” he added. “Vaccines are safe — they protect our family, those who truly can’t get vaccinated, our children and our economy. Vaccines are the way we end this pandemic.”

“Despite California leading the nation in vaccinations, with more than 44 million doses administered and 75 percent of the eligible population having received at least one dose, the state is seeing increasing numbers of people who refused to get the vaccine being admitted to the ICU and dying,” the press release added.

“California has administered more vaccines than any other state, with 75 percent of those eligible having gotten at least one dose, and we were weeks ahead of meeting President Biden’s 70 percent goal. But we must do more to fight disinformation and encourage vaccine-hesitant communities and individuals,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly stated.

