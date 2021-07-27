https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-maryland-voter-integrity-group-finds-serious-anomalies-four-maryland-counties/

The Maryland Voter Integrity Group is the latest state organization to find flagrant anomalies in the 2020 presidential election.

The Maryland Voter Integrity Group found serious anomalies in four Maryland Counties. According to their findings, the Democratic vote increase spiked to between 34-37% in four targeted counties. This appears to have taken place without any measurable population growth, registration expansion, or vote increase for either party.

The counties in question:

* Anne Arundel

* Carroll

* Frederick

* Harford

So add Maryland to the list of states with fraudulent 2020 election results.

ROCKVILLE, MD – July 27, 2021 – The Maryland Voter Integrity Group announces today that a recent analysis into voter registration records and voting trends over the past decade shows remarkable anomalies in the most recent Presidential Election.

Maryland joins 35 other states in taking a closer look at in the integrity of election systems throughout, including at the county level. Former Army Captain and self-proclaimed #intelpatriot, Seth Keshel, assisted the recent analysis of Maryland county information.

Recent data provided by the Maryland Secretary of State office shows a number of trends from the past three Presidential elections, taking place in 2012, 2016, and 2020. In each of the four Counties of focus, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Frederick, and Harford, certain trends seem to be clear:

In all four Counties in the 2012 and 2016 elections, the Democratic vote increase remained marginal, ranging between 1% to 2% overall.

In 2020, however, these same metrics showing the Democratic vote increase spiked to between 34-37% in all four of these Counties. This appears to have taken place without any measurable population growth, registration expansion, or vote increase for either party.

These staggering findings highlight the need for a Full Forensic Audit of the 2020 election within these four Maryland Counties, and at the State level.

These incidents of massive inaccuracies in State Election Systems are not limited to Maryland. Investigations are ongoing in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan, and the recent Democratic Mayoral Primary in New York City also demonstrated what significant impacts these anomalies exert.

In the recent New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary, held June 22, the state held its first race to use ranked-choice voting. Initial results showed Eric Adams leading Kathryn Garcia by a razor-thin margin, less than 1 percentage point. Shortly after on 6/29, the New York City Board of Elections released interim results that mistakenly contained 135,000 ‘test’ ballots, which are believed to have dramatically skewed the results. All candidates filed lawsuits seeing the right to review, and corrected tallies actually showed Adams leading Garcia by 14,755 votes as published in the Associated Press.

“The unexplainable spikes in these four Maryland Counties is a call to action to chase down any inaccuracies and potential fraud that are eroding Americans’ confidence in our electoral systems,” Chair of the Maryland Voter Integrity Group, Robyn Sachs stated. “The data we are seeing signals that now is the time to act to preserve the American birthright of free, fair, and transparent elections for all.”

About The Maryland Voter Integrity Group

The Maryland Voter Integrity Group is committed to stamping out fraud and inaccuracies in Maryland’s voter rolls to preserve voter confidence and free, fair, and transparent elections. For more information, please visit the organization’s Facebook page.

