Breaking news out of Tokyo where we’re seeing reports that U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will not be competing in the team finals:

Simone Biles has been scratched — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) July 27, 2021

News: Simone Biles has pulled out of the team finals for team USA after the vault. She’s still the greatest of all time but it’s a useful reminder that even the most talented athlete in the world is still human. — Jason Aten (@JasonAten) July 27, 2021

#Simone Biles has pulled out of the team finals after a rough vault, and I really hope she is ok. #Olympics — Becky Metrick (@BeckyMetrick) July 27, 2021

She had left the arena earlier with medical staff after reportedly struggling on the vault:

Simone Biles struggles on vault, leaves arena with member of medical staff https://t.co/eTo9xpTzNv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 27, 2021

Via NBC broadcast: “We are being told that Simone Biles has now pulled out of the entire Team Finals. We don’t know why. We aren’t going to speculate, but that is crushing news.” https://t.co/oPEZk0xKnR — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) July 27, 2021

“The entire Olympics just changed”:

The scene here: Simone Biles is with her teammates, encouraging them, including after Jordan Chiles’s big routine on the bars. But she is wearing a sweatsuit, and reporters — including from @nrarmour — say she is done for the night. The entire Olympics just changed. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) July 27, 2021

