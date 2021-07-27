https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/27/breaking-simone-biles-will-not-compete-in-the-u-s-gymnastics-womens-team-final/
Breaking news out of Tokyo where we’re seeing reports that U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will not be competing in the team finals:
Simone Biles has been scratched
— Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) July 27, 2021
News: Simone Biles has pulled out of the team finals for team USA after the vault.
She’s still the greatest of all time but it’s a useful reminder that even the most talented athlete in the world is still human.
— Jason Aten (@JasonAten) July 27, 2021
#Simone Biles has pulled out of the team finals after a rough vault, and I really hope she is ok. #Olympics
— Becky Metrick (@BeckyMetrick) July 27, 2021
She had left the arena earlier with medical staff after reportedly struggling on the vault:
Simone Biles struggles on vault, leaves arena with member of medical staff https://t.co/eTo9xpTzNv
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 27, 2021
We’ll keep you posted:
Via NBC broadcast: “We are being told that Simone Biles has now pulled out of the entire Team Finals. We don’t know why. We aren’t going to speculate, but that is crushing news.” https://t.co/oPEZk0xKnR
— Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) July 27, 2021
“The entire Olympics just changed”:
The scene here: Simone Biles is with her teammates, encouraging them, including after Jordan Chiles’s big routine on the bars. But she is wearing a sweatsuit, and reporters — including from @nrarmour — say she is done for the night.
The entire Olympics just changed.
— Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) July 27, 2021
