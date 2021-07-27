https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/27/breaking-simone-biles-will-not-compete-in-the-u-s-gymnastics-womens-team-final/

Breaking news out of Tokyo where we’re seeing reports that U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will not be competing in the team finals:

She had left the arena earlier with medical staff after reportedly struggling on the vault:

We’ll keep you posted:

“The entire Olympics just changed”:

***

