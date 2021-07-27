https://hannity.com/media-room/bypass-congress-warren-asks-biden-to-pick-up-a-pen-and-cancel-student-loan-debt/

Far-left Senator Elizabeth Warren urged President Biden to bypass Congress Tuesday and eliminate student loan payments for millions of Americans by simply using “his pen.”

“Tick tock, tick tock Mr. President. Millions of Americans ask you now to pick up a pen and cancel student loan debt. Pick up a pen and extend the payment pause. Pick up a pen and make their lives better,” said Warren from the US Capitol.

“Over 30 million Americans will have a bill coming due in about two months. The size of these payments for many borrowers is the size of their rent, their car payments, childcare… That’s going to put a lot of people making hard choices,” she added. “Those are hard choices!”

.@SenWarren: “Tick tock, tick tock Mr. President. Millions of Americans ask you now to pick up a pen and cancel student loan debt. Pick up a pen and extend the payment pause. Pick up a pen and make their lives better.” pic.twitter.com/70NJKypduV — The Hill (@thehill) July 27, 2021

Warren’s comments come weeks after she bizarrely asserted that many student loan recipients and other Americans are living in “childcare deserts.”

“Half of all Americans lived in child care deserts even before COVID-19, and the pandemic has only made things worse. Watch @BetseyStevenson and @FGossGraves explain why child care is basic infrastructure for women and families,” posted Warren on Twitter.

Half of all Americans lived in child care deserts even before COVID-19, and the pandemic has only made things worse. Watch @BetseyStevenson and @FGossGraves explain why child care is basic infrastructure for women and families. pic.twitter.com/XZzNHKmD2F — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 23, 2021

The Senator has routinely labeled government-funded childcare vital “infrastructure” that should be provided by all taxpayers.

