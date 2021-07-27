https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/564977-california-restaurant-asking-for-proof-diners-are-not

A California restaurant sparked backlash after posting signs asking diners to prove they are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Signs were taped to the doors of Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Orange County that said proof of being unvaccinated was required for entry, according to ABC 7.

“Notice: Proof of being unvaccinated required. We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity. Thank you for pondering,” the signs read, according to the TV station.

The Huntington Beach restaurant isn’t actually checking vaccine status. When asked about the sign, Basilico’s owner Tony Roman told The Los Angeles Times that he was seeking to make a point “in defense of American liberty and freedom.”

“With warning signs of another impending lockdown, and many business owners again emboldening those who I refer to as ‘the lockdown tiny tyrants’ — this time by imposing proof-of-vaccination policies — we chose to fire another missile of defiance to further make our point in defense of American liberty and freedom,” Roman said.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant responded to the backlash it received after news of the signs was reported by the newspaper.

“Here comes the haters, and with it, the harassing non-stop phone calls, threats and hundreds of one-star reviews. And guess what? We at Basilico’s Pasta E Vino wear it all as a badge of honor,” the post said.

Basilico’s owner has previously been outspoken against coronavirus restrictions. According to the Times, the restaurant continued allowing indoor dining early in the pandemic.

Basilico’s also reportedly declared itself a “mask-free zone” when masks were made mandatory and required customers to remove them before entry.

Orange County, California is seeing a rise in COVID-19 case rates, with the spike mainly occurring among unvaccinated individuals.

According to ABC7, the seven-day average case rate per 100,000 for unvaccinated residents was 15 on Monday, higher than that of nearly 3 for the vaccinated population.

