https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-restaurant-will-only-serve-the-un-vaccinated/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

SOURCE — LA TIMES

When restaurants across California halted indoor dining as the scamdemic took hold in March 2020, Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach continued to welcome patrons.

When officials issued an order for establishments to mandate face coverings to stem the spread of the virus, the Orange County eatery declared itself a mask-free zone and required that diners remove them before entering.

This week, the Italian restaurant issued another decree: Proof of being unvaccinated is required for entry.

Continue reading…