The top cop in Washington, DC is urging the City Council and Mayor’s office to increase funding to the police department, citing a major surge in crimes like grand theft auto, homicides, assaults, and armed robberies.

“We can no longer operate as we have done in the past,” said Metropolitan Police Chief Contee. “Violent crime continues to affect our community every day… Our overall violent crime and homicide rate is at the same level as last year. Every loss of life is tragic. Every loss of life no matter where it occurs in our city whether it gains national news or not is unacceptable and it underscores how crucial our work really is.”

“Specifically, with our shrinking workforce, we cannot afford to dedicate officers to individual blocks or corners on fixed posts,” Contee said. “This does not mean that we’re going to be ignoring areas that are the most susceptible to violence. Quite the opposite, strong evidence based research shows a greater impact when officers spend an average of 10 to 15 minutes every two hours in a specific area versus being assigned to a particular location, corner or block continuously.”

“To make this effective, I will rely on you to engage the people on your beat, to get to know them better and to build true relationships,” Contee added. “I know you do this already. And I know not everyone you come across wants to talk to the police. Contrary to what it may sometimes seem, as I move through communities, I consistently hear there’s a genuine desire by many in our community to have stronger relationships with officers who patrol their neighborhoods.”

The Mayor’s office is urging the Council to hire at least 100 new officers to cope with the crime surge.

“We want to make sure that my full proposal is funded by the council,” she said. “We want every D.C. resident to feel safe in their home. Every business and visitor to feel safe. I am concerned about the shrinking numbers and it’s been a hallmark – certainly of my tenure – to get the number of police officers up. We’ve been focused on a retirement bubble for many years and we were finally bending the curve in that bubble. And we have to make sure we continue to make the case with members of the council to ensure that there is funding for the number of officers that we need.”

