Wonder how many times he practiced this pic.twitter.com/PmoLZ2TKOG
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 27, 2021
Check the ridiculous quote in the bottom tweet.
Despite the lack of weapons recovered from the riot, one of the officers just testified that they were surely hiding arms in their bags; “if there had been a fire fight we surely would have lost”
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 27, 2021