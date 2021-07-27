https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/27/capitol-police-officers-claim-brian-sicknick-died-from-injuries-sustained-in-the-line-of-duty-was-not-meant-to-be-interpreted-as-a-medical-diagnosis/

Among those testifying before Congress Tuesday was Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who kicked things off by claiming that his colleague, Officer Brian Sicknick, “died of injuries he sustained in the line of duty.” It took way longer than it should have, but the medical examiner eventually declared that Sicknick had died from a stroke.

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy checked with Dunn’s lawyer to see if he stood by that claim. Apparently, it was not meant to be interpreted as a medical diagnosis.

“Officer Dunn’s statement reflects his personal view of how Officer Sicknick lost his life, and that was in the line of duty fighting against insurrectionists who tried to overthrow the U.S. government,” attorney Mark Zaid said.

It’s sick, but some people really feel they need a fatality on the scoreboard to prove January 6 was worse than 9/11.

