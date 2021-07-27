https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/27/capitol-police-officers-claim-brian-sicknick-died-from-injuries-sustained-in-the-line-of-duty-was-not-meant-to-be-interpreted-as-a-medical-diagnosis/

Among those testifying before Congress Tuesday was Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who kicked things off by claiming that his colleague, Officer Brian Sicknick, “died of injuries he sustained in the line of duty.” It took way longer than it should have, but the medical examiner eventually declared that Sicknick had died from a stroke.

NEW: Capitol riot committee chair Bennie Thompson said “seven people lost their lives.” Officer Harry Dunn said Sicknick “died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty.” But the M.E. said Sicknick died of a stroke in a “natural” manner.@DCExaminerhttps://t.co/TLtovrf5em — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 27, 2021

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy checked with Dunn’s lawyer to see if he stood by that claim. Apparently, it was not meant to be interpreted as a medical diagnosis.

UPDATE: I asked Dunn’s lawyer Mark Zaid about Dunn saying Sicknick “died from injuries he sustained” even tho M.E. stated Sicknick’s death was “natural” & from a stroke. Zaid said Dunn’s “comments were not meant to be interpreted as a medical diagnosis.”https://t.co/Tbg2NFvVJs pic.twitter.com/lHjJYgoYTx — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 27, 2021

“Officer Dunn’s statement reflects his personal view of how Officer Sicknick lost his life, and that was in the line of duty fighting against insurrectionists who tried to overthrow the U.S. government,” attorney Mark Zaid said.

Zaid is a class A ambulance chaser. A political hack. — Galactic Emperor Elect – Randy (@KiltedRef) July 28, 2021

What a clown — Don Oliver (@InterCamSystems) July 28, 2021

So what he means to say is.. He lied to congress.. — Apu theFrog (@ThefrogApu) July 28, 2021

So he lied to Congress? — My butts been wiped (@JohnJoh09152379) July 28, 2021

Lol. No one thought that. The problem is he started with a lie. None of his testimony is credible. — Gary (@FortranGary) July 28, 2021

They were intended to be used as sound bites all across the country by news organizations who similarly do not care what the facts are. I’m 100% certain that was planned given that fact is so widely known except among liberal idiots — Burly Camel (@burlycamel) July 28, 2021

Hard to keep your facts straight when you’re virtue signaling. — Robert 🇺🇸 (@RRangel4JC) July 28, 2021

It’s sick, but some people really feel they need a fatality on the scoreboard to prove January 6 was worse than 9/11.

Related:

‘People killed by pro-Trump protesters: 0’ Glenn Greenwald DRAGS corporate media and their Brian Sicknick coverage in MUST-read thread

https://t.co/axU8h9IzA1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 30, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

