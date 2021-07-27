https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/27/cdc-director-warns-that-covid-could-be-just-a-few-mutations-away-from-evading-vaccines-entirely/

As Twitchy reported earlier, the CDC came out Tuesday with new recommendations, such as that everyone in K-12 schools should be masked this fall, vaccinated or not. People should also start wearing masks indoors again in places with high transmission rates. The Daily Beast’s Scott Bixby was on the call with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky:

So unless everyone, including the vaccinated, mask up again, COVID will mutate to be immune to the vaccine? There’s a clip from USA Today making the rounds (that seems to have been scrubbed from the article) saying that NBC News reported the new guidance “comes after new data suggests vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others amid the surge of cases driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus.”

USA Today reports:

According to the new science, [Walensky] said, fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections from the delta variant have a similar viral load to infections in unvaccinated people. That means the fully vaccinated are more likely to spread the virus with the delta variant than the original coronavirus.

The delta variant:

