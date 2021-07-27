https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/27/cdc-director-warns-that-covid-could-be-just-a-few-mutations-away-from-evading-vaccines-entirely/

As Twitchy reported earlier, the CDC came out Tuesday with new recommendations, such as that everyone in K-12 schools should be masked this fall, vaccinated or not. People should also start wearing masks indoors again in places with high transmission rates. The Daily Beast’s Scott Bixby was on the call with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky:

Toplines from today’s briefing with Dr. Rochelle Walensky:

– K-12 schools should require masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status

– Universal masking should be implemented in areas with high community spread

– Vaccines still reduce risk of hospitalization “twentyfold” — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) July 27, 2021

The change in guidance, Walensky says, is largely based in the fact that the delta variant has demonstrated a limited ability to be passed from vaccinated people to others, unlike previous mutations. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) July 27, 2021

With unmitigated spread, Walensky warns that COVID could be “just a few mutations away” from potentially being able to evade vaccines entirely. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) July 27, 2021

So unless everyone, including the vaccinated, mask up again, COVID will mutate to be immune to the vaccine? There’s a clip from USA Today making the rounds (that seems to have been scrubbed from the article) saying that NBC News reported the new guidance “comes after new data suggests vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others amid the surge of cases driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus.”

“VACCINATED individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others amid the surge of cases driven by the delta variant” pic.twitter.com/xjMtOXau5c — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) July 27, 2021

Well the article has been updated and these words are gone. They still show up if you do an exact search on Google though… pic.twitter.com/mMsuKLtJLV — Chuckles’ Last Laugh 🕊️ 🍀 (@LastLaugh619) July 27, 2021

https://t.co/QeRRSHZ8FJ it’s in this one — Peter L. Thorpe (@TweeterThorpe) July 27, 2021

USA Today reports:

According to the new science, [Walensky] said, fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections from the delta variant have a similar viral load to infections in unvaccinated people. That means the fully vaccinated are more likely to spread the virus with the delta variant than the original coronavirus.

The delta variant:

My grandfather sold cars for a living. He told me, “If you got a deal that’s on the rocks, instill in the customer a sense of urgency, like he must somehow act now or he/she would forever regret not taking his deal…even moral or spiritual indignation for not taking the deal.” — Anon Moose (@Anon_Moose1) July 27, 2021

Welp, the vaccinated killed us all. pic.twitter.com/JQjzuuWQtq — TacticalSnail (@TacticalSnail) July 27, 2021

Science seems convenient. — Dr. Jason Seaver (@BittyMitt) July 27, 2021

So “pandemic of the unvaccinated” was another scare tactic. Neat. — Scott (@Lowbird00) July 27, 2021

Nowhere to hide 😱 — Modesto Segundo (@Modesto2do) July 27, 2021

Couple hours later: “we meant to say that unvaccinated individuals had higher levels of virus”. That’s how this works, right? — La Flama Blanca (@soxallday15) July 27, 2021

This is just ridiculous — Michele Villers Nelson (@mvillers) July 27, 2021

That’s not how any of this works. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) July 27, 2021

That makes no sense. Don’t know about you, but I’m really tired of could, may have, etc. Why not just say you don’t know? — Michael Mulrooney (@SmoothwatersMul) July 27, 2021

Soooo, why did millions of people get this vaccine? — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) July 27, 2021

Sounds like anti-vax propaganda to me. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 27, 2021

Related:

CDC to announce it is recommending masks for everyone in K-12 schools, whether vaccinated or not https://t.co/LqXAHNtI48 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 27, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

