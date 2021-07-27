https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-reverses-mask-policy/

JUST IN – CDC to reverse indoor mask policy, saying fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks indoor and CDC to also recommend everyone in K-12 schools to wear mask, even if vaccinated. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 27, 2021







Another round of lockdown hell begins

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, a federal official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss details of the new policy. The CDC was expected to make an announcement later in the day.

The new guidance follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have been especially bad in the South. The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

