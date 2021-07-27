https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/27/cdc-to-announce-it-is-recommending-masks-for-everyone-in-k-12-schools-whether-vaccinated-or-not/

We’ve been waiting for the major teachers’ unions to announce they won’t be going back to the classroom this fall after all because of the Delta variant. The CDC seems to think that kids will be heading back to schools, but it’s announcing Tuesday that it will recommend everyone in K-12 wear a mask, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins:

More news: The CDC will also announce today that they are recommending everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, a health official tells me. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 27, 2021

In a new statement, Biden says, “Masking students is inconvenient, I know, but will allow them to learn and be with their classmates with the best available protection.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 27, 2021

Victory lap for the teachers union extortionists. — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 27, 2021

It will be like Halloween year round in our schools until the end of time! — Chris Mills (@C_Mills21) July 27, 2021

Sadly, the CDC has destroyed its reputation as a world-class health organization. We are at the part of the story where the boy has already, falsely, cried wolf several times and the townspeople have tuned him out. — Dayphorisms (@Dayphorisms) July 27, 2021

There goes my son’s hopes of a normal senior high school year. 😡😡😡 — Mom_of_two (@pnarinkev) July 27, 2021

This is insanity. — Beth Way (@Beth_Way14) July 27, 2021

This will be the final straw – my kids will not be attending public school. — Joseph Durfey (@JoeDurfey) July 27, 2021

Mandatory lockdowns in 3-2-1……. — ᴛʀᴀᴄʏ ʜ.🦋 (@TR4CY8CH) July 27, 2021

I’m recommending they show me the science on why this is necessary. Real. Peer-reviewed . Data. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) July 27, 2021

Where’s the “science” to prove this will have any effect at all? — Goal by Yemnac (@GYemnac) July 27, 2021

Thus taking away all incentive for vaccine hesitate parents to vaccinate their kids older than 12 🙄🙄🙄 — Enough (@ehartman1975) July 27, 2021

I give it until October when kids are remote learning again due to the Delta surge. — CBTruth (@ReacherSaidNoth) July 27, 2021

Bad call. Choice is the only intelligent option when considering the mental health and social development implications. Let parents and kiddos decide if they want to severely diminish their ability to nonverbally communicate this year. If you’re genuinely scared, homeschool. — Definingdadbod (@definingdadbod) July 27, 2021

What’s the point of a vaccine if nothing changes and we keep falling back on practices that really didn’t do what they promised in the first place. — Mike Nalett (@thenalett) July 27, 2021

can we go back to two years ago when we ignored literally everything this agency did or said? — Robbery Yodel (@aubreyfogle) July 27, 2021

If they at least condition this recommendation on the amount of community spread surrounding a given school district, I would believe that CDC scientists still have some voice in the process. If not, we’ll know it was a political decision. — Michael Hendrickson (@MaytownMichael) July 27, 2021

CDC: It’s extremely important to get the vaccine. It saves lives and will allow us to get back to normal. Also CDC: Even if you get the vaccine, you don’t get to have a normal life. https://t.co/WvrW31VLCH — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 27, 2021

All of this is assuming the schools that were closed all last year will be holding in-classroom instruction in the fall anyway.

Related:

American Academy of Pediatrics: Everyone over age 2 should wear masks when schools reopen in the fall, vaccinated or not https://t.co/D2g2COBlfe — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 19, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

