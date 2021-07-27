https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/27/cdc-to-announce-it-is-recommending-masks-for-everyone-in-k-12-schools-whether-vaccinated-or-not/

We’ve been waiting for the major teachers’ unions to announce they won’t be going back to the classroom this fall after all because of the Delta variant. The CDC seems to think that kids will be heading back to schools, but it’s announcing Tuesday that it will recommend everyone in K-12 wear a mask, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins:

All of this is assuming the schools that were closed all last year will be holding in-classroom instruction in the fall anyway.

