The new CDC guidelines on masks announced today prove once and for all it’s not about “the science,” it’s about “the politics.” But, they’re only GUIDELINES. They are a suggestion. Whether or not they affect you depends on YOU and your local elected officials. It is more important than ever to speak out. So I wanted to amplify this dudebro who recently told the San Diego Board of Supervisors where to stick it.

San Diego resident Shaun Frederickson calls out County Health officials for using “propaganda”



How many more rights will we take away before we look at the facts? We know what you’re trying to do. There are good supervisors trying to fight for freedom, but where are the rest of you? Why are you silencing people and using this jargon to scare us into submission? When are you going to speak the truth? Because we’re calling you out. The people of America are tired of these lies. We’re getting lied to regularly. We’re used to these lies. Who’s going to stand up for the truth?

Shaun Frederickson is no different than you or me. He’s no different than the parents and students we see making sure their voices are heard at school board meetings. He’s a concerned citizen using his voice to speak out against freedoms he sees being taken away. Especially, after seeing how easy it was for local government to take those freedoms away the first time.

We all need to be following Shaun’s lead. We ALL need to start speaking out.

