Did Joe Biden really say “My butt’s been wiped” here?

For what it’s worth, CNN star fact-checker Daniel Dale says no:

Since this is going viral in MAGA circles: no, Biden didn’t talk about his “butt.” A reporter shouted over the ‘copter noise, of immigration reform, “Must it be in reconciliation?” Biden shouted, “What must be what?” He smiled, she repeated, he answered. https://t.co/U9j7t87SkX pic.twitter.com/IU5txmyyp8 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 27, 2021

So, Joe Biden was just saying “What must be what?” It doesn’t really sound like that’s what he was saying. Plus, his sentence didn’t end with the right kind of inflection for question.

Honestly, what’s wrong with Joe Biden saying that his butt’s been wiped? That’s a good thing. We’d certainly hope that his butt’s been wiped.

It’s sweet of Daniel to want to help Biden out, though.

Daniel’s job is to protect Democrats, even from humor that hurts their feelings. https://t.co/Y5cv6JIurd — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 27, 2021

We’re sure the White House greatly appreciates Daniel’s services.

They’ll do anything to make him sound like a nursing home resident. — Colonel Batguano (@DaYooper4) July 27, 2021

“They” don’t need to do anything to make Joe Biden sound like a nursing home resident. Joe Biden does that just fine on his own.

When you’re explaining that Biden didn’t yell about wiping his butt, you aren’t winning the message https://t.co/zrLyVf2AYU — Insurrectionist Trespasser (@alexhamilton74) July 27, 2021

Here’s a fact-check for you, Daniel:

That’s our story, and we’re sticking to it.

The “butt” version was a lot more fun–let’s stick with that. — Jonathan (@Jon44444444) July 27, 2021

Let’s.

