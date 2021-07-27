https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/cnns-don-lemon-condemns-man-viral-video-who-harassed-tucker-carlson?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

CNN host Deon Lemon is condemning the recent verbal attack on rival Fox News host Tucker Carlson while he was in a Montana fishing supply store with family.

The incident in which Carlson and his family were recently in the store was capture in 22-second viral video by the person who allegedly insulted Carlson, Dan Bailly.

In the video, Bailey seems to tell Carlson he is “the worst human being known to man” and continues bashing Carlson in front of his family adding “I don’t care that your daughter’s here.”

“Settle down, son,” Carlson says as he walks away while Bailey questions, “Son? Don’t call me son” and follows.

Lemon, whose political views are largely different from Carlson’s, said Monday night the encounter was an invasion of “personal space” and that he may ‘have to defend Tucker Carlson.’

“Let me tell you this: I don’t like it. I don’t like it when people do that because I would not want it to happen to me. But I have mixed emotions because Tucker has done this to people before,” Lemon said.

It was unclear what Lemon meant by the statement, considering Carlson, as host of a commentary show, doesn’t do field reporting and interviews.

“I think that what Tucker says much, much of the time is completely reprehensible and divorced from reality, but he has a right to be in a space and not be accosted and not be ambushed by anyone,” Lemon also said.

