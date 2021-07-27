https://www.theblaze.com/shows/stu-does-america/school-was-too-woke-for

Comedian and “Questionable Material with Jack & Brian Podcast” host Brian Sack joined “Stu Does America” to share an unbelievable story. First, it is important to know that host Stu Burguiere described Brian as not a person to show up at school board meetings to make a scene, but when a well-respected teacher announced her powerful resignation over concerns about critical race theory, Brian became concerned about his kid’s school being “woke.” Brian shared with Stu the series of events that made him realize his kid was being indoctrinated and needed to be pulled from that school.

Watch the clip to hear the full story. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu’s lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

