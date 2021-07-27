https://www.thefirsttv.com/de-blasio-voluntary-phase-of-covid-19-vaccinations-is-over/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio weighed-in this week on the state of COVID-19 in the Big Apple; saying the “voluntary phase” of vaccinations “is over.”

“Yes, we are climbing a ladder. I’m not answering yes to your question yet,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when asked about mandating vaccines for more New Yorkers.

“But if that’s not enough, I think we got to be ready to climb the ladder more,” he added. “We’ve got to put pressure on this situation.”

“We’ve got to shake people at this point and say, ‘Come on now.’ We tried voluntary. We could not have been more kind and compassionate. Free testing, everywhere you turn, incentives, friendly, warm embrace. The voluntary phase is over,” de Blasio said on MSNBC.

