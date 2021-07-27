https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cubans-dont-play/
Cuban demonstrators outside the White House have chased out a reporter. pic.twitter.com/8uhY8khJOS
— James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) July 26, 2021
Journalist expelled by the crowd of anti-Communist protesters.
Video from today’s march on the White House…
MPD officers surround and escort the reporter that the Cuban demonstrators believed to not be reporting the truth. pic.twitter.com/YcDMewt4xm
— James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) July 26, 2021