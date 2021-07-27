https://thelibertydaily.com/daniel-horowitz-perfectly-sums-up-the-cdcs-covid-lies-in-one-sentence/
Normally, I’m loaded with commentary. But this particular Tweet by The Blaze’s Daniel Horowitz stands alone. In response to the unhinged actions by the CDC to reverse themselves on mask guidelines, Horowitz said this:
Only the sick governing elites can look you in the eye with a straight face and force experimental injections on u because masks didn’t work while simultaneously forcing masks on you because the injections didn’t work.
Boom.
— Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) July 27, 2021