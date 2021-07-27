https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/27/dem-nikki-fried-thinks-shes-entitled-to-beat-florida-gop-gov-ron-desantis-florida-because-shes-a-female-and-its-her-turn-dammit/

Democrat Nikki Fried hopes to defeat GOP incumbent Ron DeSantis in the upcoming Florida gubernatorial race, but she seems to have hit some snags.

Namely her being a woman, according to her:

A white male should never tell a female to “wait their turn”. We have waited over 100 years. Time for women to lead. #somethingnew — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 26, 2021

Nikki Fried is stunning and brave. And strong! She goes to the gym, you know.

So why is she resorting to essentially pre-emptively using her womanhood (can we still say that?) as an excuse for her impending defeat?

What if you’re a white male who works at Chipotle and the female is asking for a burrito bowl with extra guac but there’s someone else in front of her in line? https://t.co/Xi9iCwSrUu — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 27, 2021

Yeah, Nikki? What about that?

Seriously, though, Fried’s logic is so obnoxious. Not to mention tiresome.

“Let’s make this all about skin color and gender,” said no good leader, ever. https://t.co/WHFj6oJQmf — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 27, 2021

He should never tell them to wait their turn, because that implies that some woman is owed a turn in something that’s decided by an electorate that’s half women. Now *that’s* entitlement. https://t.co/f2qVP2oB28 pic.twitter.com/FDahg2bUIg — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 27, 2021

You shouldn’t assume you deserve something because of your gender that’s just blatantly sexist https://t.co/jnIxeJgwDE — Americano 🖤🧡 (@INoAmericano) July 27, 2021

Maybe show them why they should choose u and instead trying to guilt trip them with your “men bad” speech, don’t tell people what they should do. That’s just going to piss people off. https://t.co/uKqHRc2G16 — Agartha🩸🏴🏳️‍🌈 (@Hati31st) July 27, 2021

Sorry. When you’re intellectually lazy, persecution complexes are just how you roll.

A white male should say whatever he wants. Come to think of it, so should everyone. https://t.co/dbCMBu07Lv — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) July 27, 2021

You are not going to be elected governor of Florida if your case is “The bad mean white male governor isn’t just handing me his seat” https://t.co/EzFhWNTUfS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 27, 2021

To be fair, Nikki Fried isn’t likely to be elected Governor of Florida anyway.

People with no skills always think it’s their turn. https://t.co/2b1ywLi1Mq — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) July 27, 2021

