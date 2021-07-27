https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/democrat-florida-agriculture-commissioner-suspends-concealed-weapons-permits-22-january-6-protesters/

Democrat Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried on Tuesday suspended concealed weapons permits of 22 January 6 protesters.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January 6th were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” said Fried. “Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.”

“I just suspended the concealed weapons permits of 22 people involved in the insurrection against the United States of America instigated by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021.” the neo-Marxist zealot said in a tweet Tuesday.

WFLA reported:

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is the state agency responsible for concealed weapons permitting through its Division of Licensing, and maintains a list of the number of concealed weapon or firearm license holders across the state. The Licensing Division of FDACS is able to immediately suspend a concealed carry license when the licensee is charged with a felony or another disqualifying offense. If a judgment is rendered, the law says the permitholders’ licenses can be revoked. By law, Florida agencies cannot keep a list of legally-owned firearms or produce or keep a registry of firearm owners. A permit is not required to own a gun in Florida. State statutes block FDACS from confirming if an individual has ever applied for a license for concealed carry.

Nikki Fried is the only statewide elected Democrat in Florida and she loves to wield power.

Recall, Nikki Fried refused to lower flags at half-staff to honor the late conservative icon and radio host Rush Limbaugh despite Governor DeSantis’ order.

