How many children have to experience major illness or even death from the Covid-19 “vaccines” before our government puts an end to it? It seems the answer may be “as many as possible” as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is pressing Pfizer and Moderna to EXPAND their Covid injection studies to include children as young as 5-years-old.

Lest we forget, the risk that Covid-19 poses to those under the age of 18 is so small, it’s nearly statistically insignificant. Children are more vulnerable to a bad flu than they are to Covid-19. But that hasn’t stopped our education system from forcing face masks and now experimental drugs onto kids. It hasn’t put a halt to the activities that children desperately need to grow. And for some inexplicable reason it isn’t stopping our government from pushing the boundaries.

This expansion has surprised even many in the pro-vaccine camp as the an increasing number of adverse reactions to the shots are registered among teens and young adults that take it. The younger one is, the less susceptible they are to Covid-19. But the inverse seems to be true when it comes to the injections; teens and pre-teens are experiencing higher percentages of dangerous heart problems than adults under 40-years-old. To push this experiment down to the next age-group is absolutely ludicrous.

Emergency-use authorization (EUA) for pediatric vaccinations will be coming soon, President Joe Biden vowed last week, but he did not provide a specific timeline. The report could not make clear whether the expanded studies of younger vaccine candidates would slow the process. The FDA has determined that the scope of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna pediatric vaccination studies was not adequate to detect inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) and inflammation of the lining around the heart (pericarditis), sources familiar with the trials told the Times. The FDA is asking the companies to study 3,000 children 5 to 11 years old, reportedly twice the number included in the original trials, sources added. Moderna plans to expand its trial “to enroll a larger safety database which increases the likelihood of detecting rarer events,” spokesman Ray Jordan told the Times, adding that Moderna is “actively discussing” the FDA proposal. Pfizer might be ahead of Moderna, according to the Times, with the potential to accommodate the FDA parameters and file a EUA by the end of September, which would be near the start of the new school year across the U.S. It would take a least a few weeks to review the data and study before EUA could be granted by the FDA, the Times reported.

There is absolutely no need for an experimental drug to be giving to children to fight a disease that rarely affects them. Yet here we are, America 2021, jabbing kids for the sake of one long, deranged experiment.

