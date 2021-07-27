http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CJyBvXY36ko/

A woke ESPN reporter noted Monday that he was triggered by seeing the U.S. flag at the Olympics, and it left him “thinking back on the Capitol riots.”

During a stint of CBS This Morning, ESPN’s Bill Rhoden opined about how America needs to be humbled on the international scene. Still, he hit an upbeat note saying, “I love the opening ceremonies, march of countries.”

But then came the trigger: “Then I realized, you know, man, particularly after these last four years, I had it wrong. Nationalism is not good. We’ve seen the rise of White nationalism. Nationalism is not good.

“And also, this whole idea — I keep thinking back on the Capitol riots, and I saw a lot of, you know, U.S. flag,” Rhoden gravely added.

But as he opened his comments, Rhoden insisted that the U.S. needs to be humbled, especially in light of the loss by the USA’s basketball team.

(Maja Hitji/Getty Images)

“I think we should be humbled. You know, I mean, this whole last year in this country — it’s about entitlement and privilege. Nobody epitomizes that more than basketball,” Rhoden said. “We’re just supposed to win [in basketball].”

“Across the board, we just need some humility,” he exclaimed.

Rhoden wrapped up his comments saying that the Olympics should have been canceled, but capitalism would not let that happen.

“Of course, they should have canceled the Olympics,” he said, adding, “but our highest value now is money. Everything is being driven by money. So, they’re telling fans, athletes, roll the dice because we are going forward.”

He concluded by saying, “We should not hold these events, but I know that horse has left the stable.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

