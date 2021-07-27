http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/M7J6no22yMk/

Elites use racial agitation to prevent populist unification between left and right, Thaddeus McCotter, author and former Republican House representative from Michigan, said on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“They’re trying to keep the populists of both left and right apart with cultural issues, and they’re doing it to insulate themselves from any combination or constituency that can come after their power, perks and wealth,” McCotter stated. “They’re dividing and conquering. It’s very difficult for people who are told that, ‘You are a racist,’ or that, ‘This person is a racist who’s trying to destroy you and supports systemic racism,’ it’s hard for people to get together and discuss, ‘We’re not the problem for each other. It’s these people that are the problem for both of us.’ In many ways, it’s a divide and conquer strategy.”

McCotter described leftist sloganeering for “diversity, inclusivity, and equity” as a “mantra” used by its “DIE cult’ to further sow seeds of discord between populists on the left and right.

Elites foment division between Americans in relation to the coronavirus vaccine to deflect and distract the public away from analysis of their conduct, McCotter observed.

He remarked, “They’re making sure that we’re at each other’s throats rather than looking at the elite, [and asking], ‘What was your role in this, and how did you perform during this?’”.

Self-serving exploitation of the coronavirus outbreak by elites led to increased public skepticism of the “credentialed class,” McCotter held. He noted the public’s growing awareness of mendacity — “the Good Lie” — from ostensible experts.

He said, “I think you’ve seen a lot of issues that were latent … that weren’t necessarily on the public radar all converge in the pandemic, [such as] the arrogance of the credentialed class. You have the fact that the bureaucracy that has surrounded and ensconced the credentialed class does not lead to a significant show of trust.”



“The credentialed class [promote] a safety-at all costs [approach] regarding their power, perks, and privileges,” he added.

