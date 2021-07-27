https://nationalfile.com/breaking-twitter-temporarily-restricts-georgia-republican-jake-evans-son-of-trump-ambassador-after-key-endorsement/

Twitter has temporarily restricted the account of Georgia Republican Jake Evans, the son of a Trump-appointed ambassador, following a key endorsement from the Atlanta Tea Party in his Congressional race.

Evans, who is running as an America First candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional district, had his Twitter account temporarily restricted on Tuesday afternoon. The restriction means his Twitter profile, including his profile image, is completely blanked account, with a message declaring that there has been “unusual activity” from the account. Users then have to click a button to confirm that they still want to get access to his profile.

This is unbelievable. @JakeEvansGA is a candidate for GA-6 Congress. Jake is a Trump Republican. @TwitterSupport

Just censured him. pic.twitter.com/F01cshLAXU — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) July 27, 2021

The restriction of his Twitter profile came just as he secured an endorsement from the Atlanta Tea Party, a key power base within his Georgia district. “We share their commitment to liberty, patriotism, & stopping socialism,” Evans wrote in his tweet.

“You can always spot the true conservatives by Big Tech’s efforts to silence their voices,” said Evans, speaking exclusively to National File. “Somehow this never happens to Democratic candidates. We posted nothing offensive, nothing inaccurate,” he continued. “We used Twitter to announce the endorsement of the Atlanta Tea Party and all of a sudden our account was frozen.” Evans, whose father served as ambassador to Luxembourg under President Trump said that if he won his race, he would make sure to “hold Big Tech accountable for its blatant discrimination against conservatives and stand up to cancel culture.”

Baylie & I are humbled to earn the endorsement of the @atlantateaparty in the 6th Congressional District race. We share their commitment to liberty, patriotism & stopping socialism. Their support builds on the strong momentum to usher in #TheGreatComeback to #RetakeAmerica! pic.twitter.com/bHwjcIJwYt — Jake Evans (@JakeEvansGA) July 27, 2021

National File emailed Twitter regarding the restriction of Evans’s profile on the same day as his Atlanta Tea Party endorsement, and inquired as to which specific tweets, if not the one celebrating their endorsement, caused the restriction. Twitter did not respond to the request for comment by the time of publication. This story will be updated with any response.

Evans was not the only Georgia account to be targeted by Twitter on Tuesday, with the Audit War Room account for the state permanently banned, at the same time the other “Audit War Room” accounts for Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, were also all removed. The accounts focused on reporting news related to election integrity and potential audits of the 2020 election in those states.

