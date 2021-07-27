https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-democrats-sue-ron-desantis-to-keep-federal-unemployment-checks-coming/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Florida Residents, Angry State Cut Off Unemployment, Sue Ron DeSantis To Keep Federal Checks Coming

SOURCE

“Florida is one of 26 states – nearly all of which are led by Republican governors – that decided to prematurely end one of three federal unemployment programs that provided out-of-work Americans with an extra $300 a week, on top of their regular state benefits, and extended eligibility for contract workers as well as those who had exhausted their regular state benefits,” Fox News reported.

In response, residents of Indiana, Maryland, Florida and Texas have filed suit against their governors over the past several weeks. The most recent legal action — which lists DeSantis as a defendant — alleges that Florida ended its participation in the federal program “for purely partisan and political purposes.”

The lawsuit reads:

“DeSantis’ termination of Florida’s participation in these programs will reduce and/or eliminate the benefits to which the Plaintiffs would otherwise be entitled.

Given that Florida’s unemployment compensation program pays one of the lowest benefits in the Country, and is one of the shortest durations in the country, even the addition of the extra Federal payments still barely allows unemployed Floridians to pay their basic living expenses.

By terminating Florida’s participation… Defendants are violating their clear legal and statutory duty to secure such benefits for employees in the State of Florida including the Plaintiffs and all other residents of the State of Florida who have been receiving FPUC benefits.”

According to the Back-to-Normal Index — a project of CNN Business and Moody’s Analytics — Florida is observing the eleventh strongest economic recovery from COVID-19 and the lockdown-induced recession. As early as May, Florida had 500,000 available jobs and 503,000 unemployed residents.

“Florida businesses are trying to fill vacancies and are actually having a difficult time hiring,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity head Dane Eagle in a statement. “Businesses across the state continue to provide Floridians with opportunities for meaningful employment and economic freedom.”

Continue reading at Daily Wire…