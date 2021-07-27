https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-gop-sen-mike-enzi-dies-after-bicycle-accident_3920254.html

Retired Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died on Monday after a bicycle accident last week left him seriously injured.

Enzi’s family announced his passing in a post on Twitter.

“Former Wyoming U.S. Senator Mike Enzi passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family,” the statement read.

“His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support, and concern. They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time.”

An event is planned to celebrate Enzi’s life, his family said, with details to be provided at a later time.

Enzi was riding a bicycle near his home in Gilette, Wyoming, on Friday, when he got into an accident that left him with “serious injuries,” his family said in an earlier statement. He was airlifted to the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

Former spokesman Max D’Onofrio told The Associated Press that Enzi had suffered a broken neck and ribs. D’Onofrio added that Enzie remained unconscious after his accident.

According to his congressional bio, Enzi graduated from George Washington University in 1966 and later earned his MBA from Denver University. He then owned and operated family shoe stores before moving into politics.

Enzi’s political career began with two terms as mayor of Gillette, before serving in both the Wyoming House of Representatives and the state Senate.

In 1996, Enzi was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he served until 2020, when he did not seek reelection.

In Washington, Enzi boasted a consistently conservative voting record, while also earning a reputation as a lawmaker able to work across the aisle.

“I like doing legislation. I’ve developed a pathway that brings people together. I’ve gotten to work with an incredible staff that have made it possible to do more than a senator by himself could do,” Enzi said in 2019, announcing he was not seeking another term.

“During my life I’ve followed my Mom’s advice, my core values: Do what’s right. Do your best. Treat others as they want to be treated,” he said at the time.

