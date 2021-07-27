https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/27/former-wyoming-u-s-sen-mike-enzi-has-died-from-injuries-sustained-during-a-biking-accident/

Former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi has died following a horrific bicycle accident on Monday:

Former Wyoming U.S. Senator Mike Enzi passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family. pic.twitter.com/7rGlwYDxKa

He was 77-years-old:

Former GOP WY Sen Mike Enzi dies at age 77 from injuries while riding a bicycle near his home in Gillette, WY. Just retired in January from the Senate

Tragic:

His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern. They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time.

The family is planning to hold a celebration of a life well-lived, with details to be shared later. https://t.co/vn0wxDWrgS

— Mike Enzi (@SenatorEnzi) July 27, 2021