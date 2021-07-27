https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-professor-shreds-anti-racist-math

Erec Smith, professor at York College in Pennsylvania and Free Black Thought co-founder, told Fox News that a Kentucky school district’s recent anti-racist training is perpetuating a “victim narrative.”

What are the details?

Smith told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that Louisville’s Jefferson County Public Schools’ “anti-racist mathematics” is feeding into a dangerous belief that everything has racist connotations.

“What is going on is that everything has to cater to a victim narrative,” Smith said. “And when I say everything, I mean everything. The powers that be among the anti-racist circles, for example, really want to be thorough about this. And when I say ‘thorough,’ I mean thorough, yes, math is racist. They’re going to racialize breakfast cereal soon! They want to touch on everything.”

According to the College Fix, the district’s yearlong program — “Anti-Racist Mathematics” — aims to “eliminate curricular violence and innovate mathematics education” through “anti-bias, anti-racist, and racially equitable practices.”

The Fix reported that educators are set to engage in regular monthly sessions with Lateefah Id-Deen, an assistant professor of mathematics education at Kennesaw State University, beginning in August. The program will focus on “topics like white supremacy in mathematics, racial trauma in mathematics, and creating anti-racist lesson plans.”

What else?

In his remarks to Fox News, Smith added that “pragmatism is a lost concept among contemporary anti-racists,” and said that the social justice movement is even permeating other areas of education now including English language.

“So, this is not just a math thing,” he added. “And, obviously, to a 5-year-old, this is not good for black students.”

He concluded, “Let’s make no mistake that racism is an industry in America. There is money to be made. Not just giving speeches but giving workshops or giving curricula that is quote, unquote, anti-racist when it’s actually quite racist.”

