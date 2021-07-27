

Legendary boxer and Olympic Gold Medalist George Foreman joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday night to discuss Americans tuning out the Olympics due to the politicization of sports and athletes showing disrespect for the country that gave them the opportunity to achieve their dreams. The athlete strongly emphasized that politics “shouldn’t be in sports.”

“No good has ever come out of it,” Foreman said to Hannity.

“I remember John Carlos and Tommie Smith. I don’t know how dedicated they were, but they put on a demonstration that still talked about. It was so great that the world saw it and they went down to Germany and killed those kids representing Israel,” George Foreman expressed, referencing the Munich Massacre that was exasperated from athletes demonstrating on the world stage.

“That’s what a demonstration will get you, it shouldn’t be in sports. Should take it out. Let us, let us go over there and have a good time and stay out of politics because it’s a dangerous thing,” Foreman added.

On the topic of plummeting ratings, Hannity explained that Americans aren’t going to be willing to drop a few hundred dollars on sporting events due the political polarization, said “By the time you get the tickets and beer popcorn and a couple of hot dogs, your spending a few hundred bucks for your family, I’m guessing Americans aren’t going to be willing to do it anymore.”

Hannity went on to ask Foreman if the plummeting ratings will hurt the athletes.

“We’re going to do it. We’re going to continue to watch them because just think of the amount of athletes who are going to the Olympics. The percentage of those who will be demonstrating, it’s not that high. We can tolerate sometimes. With prosperity comes this little naughtiness, and we’ve got to be able to shake it away. Let them know that we hear them, but at the same time, let them know you’re not going to destroy this,” Foreman said. “They’re not going to drop us and we’re not going to drop them. We just need to have better demonstrations and information about patriotism.”