Rep. Adam Kinzinger isn’t exactly the most popular GOP congressman right now, at least among Republicans.

This isn’t likely to boost his credibility on the Right:

NOW – Rep. Adam Kinzinger goes from laughing to crying in seconds during the “January 6 Select Committee” hearing.pic.twitter.com/KGIu3cH8hr — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 27, 2021

It’s definitely possible to make a compelling case that what happened on January 6 was horrible (because, well, it was). But when your critics are accusing you of political theatrics, it’s generally best not to engage in what appear to be political theatrics.

and the Oscar goes to… — BD (@BD98066431) July 27, 2021

pic.twitter.com/ZVgGQ9yKSn — Amazon Eve – Still Tall Not Shrinking 🇺🇸 (@AmazonEve) July 27, 2021

Trump’s critics in Congress just aren’t doing themselves many favors with this.

A show. Nothing more. — Mgr. Arnoult (@realMgrArnoult) July 27, 2021

