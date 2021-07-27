https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/27/gop-rep-adam-kinzinger-takes-an-emotional-rollercoaster-ride-at-january-6-hearing-video/

Rep. Adam Kinzinger isn’t exactly the most popular GOP congressman right now, at least among Republicans.

This isn’t likely to boost his credibility on the Right:

It’s definitely possible to make a compelling case that what happened on January 6 was horrible (because, well, it was). But when your critics are accusing you of political theatrics, it’s generally best not to engage in what appear to be political theatrics.

Trump’s critics in Congress just aren’t doing themselves many favors with this.

