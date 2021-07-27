https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/27/gop-rep-elise-stefanik-says-that-nancy-pelosi-bears-responsibility-for-the-january-6-riots-video/

Twitchy readers know that there’s absolutely no love lost between us and Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi is a bona fide garbage person who says and does garbage things.

All that said, this from GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik is pretty gross:

House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik: “The American people deserve to know the truth. That Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility, as speaker of the House, for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6.” pic.twitter.com/24IXfoMPrI — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 27, 2021

Come on, Rep. Stefanik. Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility for many awful things, but the Capitol riots aren’t among them. Remarks like this only serve to demonstrate a profound lack of seriousness and detract from any legitimate points that may be made.

I don’t like Pelosi but come on lmao https://t.co/c0Usi8bVLy — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) July 27, 2021

*sighs for billions of years until the heat death of the universe* https://t.co/ilexR3Zjcp — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 27, 2021

Stefanik’s assertion also doesn’t make sense in terms of the commission itself:

Look. Let’s take this claim at face value, though that’s unduly charitable. The notion that Pelosi wouldn’t seat Rs because they were asking about her security prep is only more justification for a Jan 6 commission, which Stefanik et al voted against. https://t.co/awBLkbNSYi — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 27, 2021

If you’re “just asking questions,” you should at least make a show of wanting answers. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 27, 2021

THere’s nothing wrong with calling Nancy Pelosi out for her sins: being a grandstanding liar, out-of-touch elitist, and enabler of antisemitic bigotry come to mind. But if Stefanik, as a Republican, truly believes in personal responsibility, then shouldn’t she hold the rioters accountable for rioting on January 6?

***

Update:

Perhaps Stefanik’s assertion would have come across as a little more logical if she’d made this point:

Pelosi is in charge of security at the Capitol. She turned down additional security. The point of a commission is literally to find security breakdowns and fix them. The idea that the person in charge of security at the Capitol bears no responsibility for the failures is crazy. https://t.co/yoph2LeeN8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 27, 2021

