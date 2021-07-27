http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/S651OObGu6c/

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) decried the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico southern border.

Gonzales described both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as “AWOL” on the matter.

“Things are as bad as it has ever been,” he said. “It hasn’t gotten better. It has only gotten worse. And sadly, Texans feel as if we’re alone, and we see it. We’re doing everything we possibly can to fight against this immigration crisis. But the ‘big guy’ is AWOL. Kamala Harris is AWOL. The federal government is nowhere to be found. Texans are having to take care of Texans as we fight through this pandemic.”

“A couple of months ago, my county judges were asking for more body bags,” Gonzales continued. “I had to work with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to get them more body bags. And now, guess what? They are asking for even more body bags.”

