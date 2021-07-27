https://noqreport.com/2021/07/27/guy-gets-arrested-for-having-relations-with-a-horse-yet-judge-releases-him-back-out-on-the-streets/
Dude walks into a courtroom after sexing up a horse. The judge says, “why the long face?” That’s as good a way as any to describe what happened in Massachusetts. Proving that crime is in fact out of control. Because the horse lover is back out on the streets.
Our story begins with police on the lookout for a man who had sex with a horse. Police search for man accused of having sex with a horse in Norfolk https://t.co/jSGKJS1OM3 (This is the image Norfolk PD shared with other police departments to see if they can help identify him.) pic.twitter.com/CUbb0BikE5
— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) July 17, 2021 That man is 19-year-old Jackson Z. Kelley. Kelley, who brings an exciting new definition to “Masshole,” was bored one night. There was nothing good on TV. He wasn’t working. He had two options. Go down to the corner pub, have a drink, and maybe play some darts. Or, go to a local stable and stick his dinkus in a horse. Kelly decided to go down to a local stable and stick his dinkus in a horse. Only as he climbed up a ladder so that he could reach the horse’s — erogenous zone […]
Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker