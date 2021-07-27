https://noqreport.com/2021/07/27/guy-gets-arrested-for-having-relations-with-a-horse-yet-judge-releases-him-back-out-on-the-streets/

Dude walks into a courtroom after sexing up a horse. The judge says, “why the long face?” That’s as good a way as any to describe what happened in Massachusetts. Proving that crime is in fact out of control. Because the horse lover is back out on the streets.

Our story begins with police on the lookout for a man who had sex with a horse. Police search for man accused of having sex with a horse in Norfolk https://t.co/jSGKJS1OM3 (This is the image Norfolk PD shared with other police departments to see if they can help identify him.) pic.twitter.com/CUbb0BikE5

— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) July 17, 2021 That man is 19-year-old Jackson Z. Kelley. Kelley, who brings an exciting new definition to “Masshole,” was bored one night. There was nothing good on TV. He wasn’t working. He had two options. Go down to the corner pub, have a drink, and maybe play some darts. Or, go to a local stable and stick his dinkus in a horse. Kelly decided to go down to a local stable and stick his dinkus in a horse. Only as he climbed up a ladder so that he could reach the horse’s — erogenous zone […]