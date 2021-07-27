https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/go-cdc-announce-new-masking-regulations-vaccinated-americans-3-pm-presser/

Do you remember when Biden threatened you to get the vax or stay masked back in May — just two months ago?

Yeah, well that was another lie.

Here we go–

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will announce new masking guidelines for vaccinated people at a 3 PM presser today.

And here you thought you were vaccinated!

TRENDING: Psaki Says US Going in the Wrong Direction Because of “Large Population of Unvaccinated People” (VIDEO)

Via Reuters:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set on Tuesday to announce revised mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. Officials told Reuters the CDC is expected to recommend fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in at least some instances, but the specifics are not clear. The CDC and White House did not immediately comment. The CDC said it plans a 3 p.m. media briefing.

Now read this from Conservative Treehouse to see how this all fits together:

It’s all a strategic Alinsky move once you connect the dots. Earlier today New York City Mayor De Blasio announced mandated vaccinations for all 340,000 city employees. Hours later Joe Biden announced mandatory vaccinations for all 115,000 front-line employees of The Veterans Affairs department. Immediately thereafter, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced all state employees and healthcare providers will be forced to vaccinate. None of these events are disconnected. Keep in mind just a few days ago the Federal CDC announced all U.S. healthcare providers must switch to new rapid response tests for COVID-19. The reasoning? The current PCR test does not differentiate between COVID and the flu. The new tests will distinguish between the flu virus and the COVID virus. Can you see the strategic move now? The new CDC approved rapid response test will cull the flu cases from false positives; that approach will automatically drop the number of new COVID cases identified. The Biden regime will then say the drop in new COVID cases is because of the forced vaccinations in major populations (VA, NYC and CA). As a result, everyone must get vaccinated because the added vaccinations are lowering the COVID cases, and the statistics will prove it. Can you see it now?

Read the rest here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

