With the diabolically evil January 6 Hearings happening today – attempting to label all Donald Trump supporters as “white nationalists” – it’s important to remember the only Capitol Hill Police Officer who directly lost their life to a terrorist attack in 2021 was a white policeman murdered by a black nationalist.

His Name is William Evans, a white US Capitol Hill Police Officer murdered by a black nationalist, and whose death we aren’t supposed to remember.

It happened in 2021, three months after the so-called ‘insurrection’ at the capitol.

Nation of Islam mourns ‘brother’ Noah Green who died while killing Capitol cop, New York Post, April 7, 2021

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan said the group is mourning its “brother” who died assaulting Capitol cops last week — saying the cop killer could have been a future “star” for the movement.

In a statement Tuesday, the Nation of Islam confirmed that Noah Green, 25, was studying to become a full member — but blamed “potential mental illness” for him plowing a car into two Capitol cops and then jumping out with a knife on Friday.

“I am sure, had he been blessed to come through the crisis that he was going through, he would have been a star in the mission of the resurrection of our people,” Farrakhan said in the statement.

“We need to know what happened to our brother,” he said.

The group said it was investigating what happened to Green and “cannot rest until we find out what caused him to take a turn like this.”

“We are saddened by the loss of this brother with such great potential,” the group said.

“With heavy hearts we offer sympathy and condolences to his mother, father, family and friends.”

The message of support comes as newly revealed video footage reportedly shows Green calmly buying the knife he used just 90 minutes before launching the attack that killed Capitol cop William Evans, an 18-year veteran.

The footage obtained by TMZ shows Green browsing through displays at a kitchen appliance store in Washington, DC, before picking a large knife.

It was a Kurosaki Shizuku Sujihiki 270mm SG2 knife that sells for about $300, TMZ said, noting that the purchase appeared to show clear planning for the attack that also seriously injured another officer.

The Nation of Islam insisted that Green was in defiance of rules “not to carry any weapons — not so much as a penknife” and that his murders were “against our law.”

“For us, human life is sacred. And the violation of human life is a violation of God, Himself, because He’s the giver of life and He’s the ultimate cause of death,” the statement said.

“We absolutely disavow this act that resulted in the senseless loss of life,” the statement added.

“It is shocking for us to learn that someone who was attempting to be a part of our ranks may have been involved in something as tragic as this.”

The group condemned the “wicked mischaracterization … trying to tie this tragic incident to the teachings of the Nation of Islam.”