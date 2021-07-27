https://nationalfile.com/capitol-hill-police-officer-claims-without-evidence-that-crowd-of-trump-supporters-repeatedly-called-him-nr-on-1-6/

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn told the January 6 Select Committee, without evidence, that a crowd of Trump supporters repeatedly called him a racial slur during the protests.

Dunn, a Capitol Police officer who is an admitted Democrat, spoke during the first hearing of the January 6 Select Committee on Tuesday, and described various scenes that strain credulity and supposedly occurred during the protests. Dunn said that he told many of them to leave the Capitol building, but in response they allegedly yelled, “no man, this is our house. President Trump invited us here. We’re here to stop the steal. Joe Biden is not the President. Nobody voted for Joe Biden.”

He then claimed that after he informed the protesters that he, in fact, voted for Biden, the revelation prompted a “torrent of racial epithets” being thrown from the crowd towards him. “One woman in a pink MAGA shirt yelled, ‘you hear that guys? This n****r voted for Joe Biden’,” he said. “Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people, joined in screaming, ‘boo! F**king n*****r!’ No-one had ever, ever called me a n****r while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer,” Dunn added.

Officer Dunn: “I told them to just leave the Capitol, and in response they yelled, ‘no man, this is our house. President Trump invited us here. We’re here to stop the steal.'” He goes on to detail how crowd yelled racial slurs at him. pic.twitter.com/NYZDPPKg0t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2021

Dunn further added that even more black Capitol Police officers had also been subject to racial abuse. “One officer told me he had never in his entire 40 years of life been called a n****r to his face, and that streak ended on January 6,” Dunn testified. “Another black officer later told me that he had been confronted by insurrectionists in the Capitol who told him, ‘put your gun down and we’ll show you what kind of n****r you really are.’” (READ MORE: EMOTIONAL ROLLER-COASTER : Adam Kinzinger Laughs When Discussing 1/6, Starts Crying Moments Later)

Julie Kelly, of the American Greatness, highlighted on Twitter that Dunn was being represented by Mark Zaid and David Laufman, two well known anti-Trump attorneys, with Zaid having handled the Vindman case against Trump. Jon Miller, the black America First commentator, cast further aspersions on Dunn’s testimony. “Even if this did happen (which if it actually did it would be the first video CNN released) you’d think your hardest day as a POLICEMAN would be a little rougher than people calling you names,” Miller wrote in a post on social media.

In fact, a number of Representatives have called for the release of 14,000 hours of footage from the Capitol protests being held by the Department of Justice. Representatives Gosar, Gaetz, Gohmert, and Taylor Greene issued a joint letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, noting that the footage, which would likely included bodycameras, would potentially exonerate many of those accused.

