https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61019b20bbafd42ff588984b
Testimony from several Capitol police officers who appeared before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s one-sided committee reviewing violence at the building on Jan. 6 actually prompted several lawmakers to …
For the second time in four years, a nationwide pork dealer has been sanctioned by regulators for illegal buying practices that have cheated hog sellers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars…
Three-quarters of the members of the Israeli parliament have called on Ben & Jerry’s to reverse its decision to stop selling ice cream in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and contested ea…
A Wisconsin judge has found probable cause to charge a police officer in the 2016 slaying of a Black man, years after prosecutors declined to file charges…
Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer as they watched “The Forever Purge” at a …