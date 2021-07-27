http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fHT5qvZUf-Y/

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities were glued to their TV’s Tuesday with the launch of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) January 6 Commission. The stars could barely contain their emotions as they live tweeted their rage at Trump supporters while praising RINO Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for breaking ranks and participating in the hearing.

Speaker Pelosi’s commission convened Tuesday in what Republican leaders have labeled a partisan sham to control the narrative over the Capitol riot on January 6.

“It’s clear at this point that Nancy Pelosi has cherry-picked the members to serve on this committee. She has pre-written a narrative. Only members who will stick to her talking points are allowed to serve on this committee,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-ID) stated during a press conference before the committee hearing began.

As Breitbart News reported, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) got emotional and nearly started crying during his opening statement.

Hollywood stars used the hearing to vent their hatred at Trump supporters while gushing over Kinzinger and Cheney.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista lashed out at GOP leaders during their press conference. “Fuck the whole #ReTrumplican party!”

Rosanna Arquette, who has stated she will always take a knee in protest of the national anthem, accused the late military veteran Ashli Babbitt of being a “terrorist” who wanted “to kill.”

Actress Sophia Bush was one of a few stars who praised Rep. Kinzinger. She also demanded certain GOP leaders be “stripped of their offices and titles.”

Former NBC News journalist and California first lady Maria Shriver also praised Kinzinger’s speech as “deeply emotional, deeply moving.”

Rob Reiner praised Rep. Cheney: “Thank you for your patriotism and devotion to seek the truth.”

Star Trek actor George Takei stoked paranoia by implying that the MAGA base is “weaponizable again.”

Actor Michael McKean echoed Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) in calling the rioters “fascists.”

Netflix’s Atypical star Michael Rapaport called the rioters “sick fkcing animals.”

Amazon’s Jack Ryan actor Wendell Pierce also praised Rep. Kinzinger.

TNT’s Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin used the term “radical white” to describe the January 6 rioters.

Actress Kristen Johnston encouraged fans to watch video of the riot that was shown during Tuesday’s hearing.

Singer Richard Marx said anyone who supports Trump is “nothing but a fucking traitor.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

