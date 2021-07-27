https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564988-house-gop-blames-pelosi-not-trump-for-jan-6

House GOP leaders teed off on Rep. Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiHouse rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing Five things to watch as Jan. 6 panel begins its work MORE (D-Calif.) Tuesday morning, accusing the Speaker of neglecting her duty to defend the Capitol on Jan. 6 and demanding answers about her role in the violent attack that injured more than 140 police officers.

“On Jan. 6 these brave officers were put into a vulnerable, and impossible position because the leadership at the top [had] failed,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyTrump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios GOP lawmakers request Cuba meeting with Biden House rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Calif.) told reporters just outside the Capitol.

The accusations served as a prebuttal to the House select committee’s investigation into the attack, which was set to kick off shortly after the Republican press conference without any allies of former President Trump Donald TrumpCuban embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs Trump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios Trump endorses Ken Paxton over George P. Bush in Texas attorney general race MORE on the panel.

Yet in a sign of just how partisan the debate surrounding the insurrection has become, the Republicans offered no critique of the former president, who had encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6 to block the certification of his election defeat — the spark that inspired the deadly riot.

They also did not answer reporters’ questions about why Sen. Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios House rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal MORE (R-Ky.), who was Senate majority leader on Jan. 6, should not bear the same responsibility they say Pelosi does for the security lapses.

Instead, they accused Pelosi of first failing to approve the activation of the National Guard that day, and now seeking to avoid tough questions by refusing to seat two Trump allies — Reps. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanBritney Spears’s new attorney files motion to remove her dad as conservator House rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing MORE (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) — on the select committee.

“Why don’t they want to answer the fundamental question, which is why wasn’t there a better security posture on that day?” Jordan asked.

Pelosi’s office quickly issued a statement pushing back against the charges. The statement noted that congressional leaders do not oversee the everyday decisions surrounding Capitol security — a responsibility of the Capitol Police Board — while asserting that the Speaker never denied a request to active the National Guard.

“Now that the bipartisan Select Committee is beginning its work, the only tools left in House Republicans’ arsenal are deflection, distortion, and disinformation,” her office said.

That hasn’t prevented Republicans from bashing Democrats for a riot orchestrated by Trump supporters. And Pelosi was not the only target of the GOP attacks Tuesday morning.

McCarthy and the Republicans also went after Rep. Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenHouse erupts in anger over Jan. 6 and Trump’s role Progressive fighting turns personal on internal call over antitrust bills Tech executives increased political donations amid lobbying push MORE (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Administration Committee, which has jurisdiction over the workings of the Capitol complex, for staying away from Washington for much of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They blasted Rep. Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonGOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing Five things to watch as Jan. 6 panel begins its work Cheney to get prime speaking slot at first Jan. 6 committee hearing MORE (D-Miss.), the chairman of the select committee, for suggesting that Pelosi would not be required to testify before the panel. And they hammered Reps. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios House rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing MORE (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerHouse rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing Five things to watch as Jan. 6 panel begins its work MORE (Ill.) — the two Republican Trump critics appointed by Pelosi to the select committee, characterizing them as “Pelosi Republicans” who no longer speak for the GOP.

“This committee is completely partisan from top to bottom,” said Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), a former sheriff who was among McCarthy’s initial picks for the select committee.

