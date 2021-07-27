https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/hungarian-government-no-transgender-activists-schools/

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is calling out the “liberal mainstream” for striving to achieve an “absolute hegemony of opinion” and “shunning” those who don’t share their views.

Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, has said the pressure of a vast international lobbying network is behind the attack against Hungary’s child protection law.

“The European Commission basically has one big problem with the law: that from now on, LGBTQ activists cannot go into schools and kindergartens to fill the heads of Hungarian children to their liking,” Minister Szijjártó told Kossuth Rádió on Sunday.

“They cannot impart to them the kind of propaganda that aims to popularize gender reassignment or homosexuality,” he added. Szijjártó said that the “liberal mainstream” understands Democracy to mean that “they can have everything they want.”

It has become clear in recent years that “they are not democrats because a democrat accepts that if somebody has a different opinion, that has to be respected,” he added.

The minister called out the “liberal mainstream” for striving to achieve an “absolute hegemony of opinion” and “shunning” those who don’t share their views. Minister Szijjártó said European Union institutions “are not reluctant to use EU funding for blackmail, which is why every effort must be made to ensure European financial matters and European political affairs can never be mixed together by anybody”.

Under attack from the EU for Hungary’s new child protection law against transgender activism in schools, Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán has called for a referendum to decide whether the Hungarian people want LGBTQ activists in schools.

“Brussels is demanding that we change our child protection law,” Prime Minister Orbán began his regular Friday morning interview on Kossuth Rádió. “Per the EU charter, just like with family law, questions regarding children’s rights belong under national competence,” Orbán said. However, in the prime minister’s view, Brussels has “attacked us” – and that is why we need a referendum to protect ourselves. “They are blackmailing and threatening us; they launch infringement procedures, delay the payment of funds we deserve,” PM Orbán said.

In a situation like this, the PM continued, we only have two options: to cave or not. “As this is about our children, it is about the future of our children, we must not give in,” the prime minister said, adding that the government alone wouldn’t be able to win this fight – “we need every Hungarian to participate in the referendum.” If there is popular support, then we can stop Brussels, just like Hungary stopped Brussels with the referendum on migrant quotas.

“The European Commission believes that schools and public education should take priority over parents’ rights,” PM Orbán said, adding that Brussels wants to allow LMBTQ activists into schools. In their view, the PM explained, this is not about the education of children, this is about the extension of “European ideals of freedom.” According to the Western, liberal mainstream, true freedom can only be reached by getting rid of one’s own sexuality.

Hungarians, PM Orbán said, do not think this way. Hungarians believe that there are adults and children. While adults are free to do whatever they wish, within the confines of the law, children are a “different matter.”