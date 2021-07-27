https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-just-need-to-let-the-girls-do-it-and-focus-on-myself-simone-biles-speaks-after-pulling-out-of-team-final

Americans woke up Tuesday morning to shocking news — superstar gymnast Simone Biles had withdrawn from the women’s gymnastics all-around team finals.

On her vault attempt, Biles was supposed to attempt a Yurchenko with two and a half twists, but only completed one and a half twists in the air before landing awkwardly and taking a big step forward.

Biles scored a low score of 13.766 points and exited the floor with the US trainer. After returning to the floor, Biles was replaced by Jordan Chiles on the uneven bars and it was announced that Biles was out for the rest of the competition.

The NBC broadcast team said that Biles was not injured, and, instead, dealing with a “mental issue,” but a statement from U.S.A. Gymnastics stated it was in fact a “medical issue.”

“Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” U.S.A. Gymnastics said in a statement. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

After the event in which the U.S.A. team finished second behind the team from Russia, Biles explained her withdrawal.

“I’ve never felt like this going into a competition before,” Biles said to reporters after the event. “I tried to go out here and have fun. And warmup in the back went a little bit better but then once I came out here…’No. Mental’s not there. So, I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself.”

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” Biles told Hoda Kotb exclusively on TODAY after her withdrawal. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see.”

“I’m OK, just super frustrated of how the night played out, but super proud of these girls that stepped up and did what they needed to do and now we’re Olympic silver medalists, so it’s something that we’ll cherish forever,” Biles said. “We hope America still loves us.”

Biles had a frustrating start to her second Olympics as the US team finished second behind Russia in qualifying rounds. It was the first time the Americans have failed to finish first in team standings since the 2010 world championships.

She admitted to having “the weight of the world” on her shoulders after her difficult day during US qualifiers.

“It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” Biles wrote on Instagram. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They mean the world to me.”

Biles’s withdrawal is the shock of the Tokyo Olympics, but the rest of the women’s gymnastics team still had to finish the competition.

“I’m just really proud of all three of us because we really did step up to the plate when we needed to, and I probably wouldn’t have it any other way,” teammate Suni Lee told Hoda. “It’s really hard losing a teammate, especially someone so amazing.

Biles still has her individual events ahead of her at the Tokyo Olympics, including the individual all-around competition on Thursday. After the team final, Biles did not confirm whether she’ll participate.

“We’re gonna take it day by day, and we’re just gonna see,” she said.

