The Intel Community has a classified report detailing Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell’s intimate relationship with Chinese spy and honeypot Fang Fang.

Recall, according to Axios, Fang Fang was a “bundler” for Eric Swalwell and other Democrat candidates but it was also reported the Chinese spy had an intimate relationship with Swalwell. In December a source on Capitol Hill confirmed to the Federalist that Swalwell indeed had a sexual relationship with Fang Fang.

Despite this Chinese spy scandal, Swalwell remains on the House Intelligence Committee (thanks to Pelosi) and has access to some of the nation’s most highly classified information.

According to a new report by Breitbart News, China puppet Joe Biden is hiding the classified report on Swalwell’s sexual relationship with Fang Fang.

Breitbart News exclusively reported (emphasis ours): The report, which intelligence and national security sources familiar with its contents who spoke on condition of anonymity told Breitbart News, contains details of the nature of Swalwell’s relationship with Fang Fang including certain sexual acts they allegedly engaged in together. Sources familiar with it, however, would not provide any more detail on […]