President Joe Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stepped on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) January 6 Commission launch Tuesday with a scheduled mask recommendation announcement.

Twitter was buzzing Tuesday morning with clips from Democrat and Republican messaging in an attempt to frame the commission debate on the morning of the first committee hearing.

“It’s clear at this point that Nancy Pelosi has cherry-picked the members to serve on this committee. She has pre-written a narrative. Only members who will stick to her talking points are allowed to serve on this committee,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-ID) stated during a press conference before the committee hearing began:

“It’s clear at this point that Nancy Pelosi has cherry-picked the members to serve on this committee. She has pre-written a narrative. Only members who will stick to her talking points are allowed to serve on this committee.” – @RepJimBanks pic.twitter.com/t4TZ0VBZHG — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 27, 2021

But shortly after 10:00 a.m., just after the hearing commenced, the New York Times broke the story the CDC will hand down new mask recommendations for vaccinated individuals, including children K-12.

Twitter then altered course from the committee hearing and focused on Biden’s capitulation to the CDC’s mask recommendations. It should be noted the mask recommendations are not mandates.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told CNN Americans should follow the recommendations:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is wearing a mask again, and tells CNN he thinks it’s important to “follow the guidance and be safe when you can.” — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 27, 2021

Cierra Brown Hinton tweeted, “#whitesupremacystrikesagain.”:

The CDC is about to reverse the mask mandate and that shit is not going to work. It’s great that tons of money was spent to make sure that POC got vaccinated, but there should’ve been a stronger plan for making sure the white right got vaccinated too. #whitesupremacystrikesagain — Cierra Brown Hinton (@iolabhinton) July 27, 2021

Nick Valencia directed peoples’ attention to the CDC’s press conference starting at 3:00 p.m.:

BREAKING- @CDC to announce it is recommending everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Expected announcement at a 3pET telebriefing. Currently, CDC says all people age 2 & older who are not fully vaccinated wear masks at school: @kaitlancollins — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) July 27, 2021

Tal Kopan tweeted that adding another layer of protection is a no-brainer:

This is the big reason I’ve started wearing my mask again everywhere I go, even if everyone else is fully vaccinated.

If I can spread it to my kid, I’m adding that layer of protection. It’s a no-brainer to me. https://t.co/30Fwuu5u6U — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) July 27, 2021

