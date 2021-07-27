https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-former-democrat-senator-barbara-boxer-assaulted-robbed-in-oakland-california/

Former Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland, California Monday, according to a post on her official Twitter account.

The longtime politician who served between 1993 and 2017 was reportedly walking in the city’s Jack London Square Neighborhood when an assailant shoved her from behind and stole her cell phone.

“Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland,” the social media post reads. “The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.” — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

“The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle,” the police said in a statement.

“Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California. A post on her Twitter account says the assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. The 80-year-old was not seriously injured,” adds the Associated Press.

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California. A post on her Twitter account says the assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. The 80-year-old was not seriously injured. https://t.co/zUUvcB2VwU — The Associated Press (@AP) July 27, 2021

Boxer, who is now 80 years old, was succeeded by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris.

Read the full report here.

CALIFORNIA CHAOS: DOJ to INVESTIGATE Oakland Mayor After ICE TIP-OFF posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.18 The White House confirmed this week that the Department of Justice was launching an investigation into a California mayor who tipped-off illegal immigrants of impending ICE sweeps; calling the left-wing politicians actions “outrageous,” reports the Los Angeles Times. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called-out Oakland, California Mayor Libby Schaaf Thursday over her decision to publicly disclose imminent immigration crackdowns throughout the Bay Area, telling residents to be on the lookout for federal agents within their communities. “I think it’s outrageous that a mayor would circumvent federal authorities and certainly put them in danger by making a move such as that,” said Sanders, adding that her actions were currently “under review” to see if she violated federal law. “The Oakland mayor’s decision to publicize her suspicions about ICE operations further increased that risk for my officers and alerted criminal aliens — making clear that this reckless decision was based on her political agenda with the very federal laws that ICE is sworn to uphold,” said ICE’s acting director. Oakland, like many other California municipalities, considers itself a ‘Sanctuary City,’ often shielding illegal immigrants and undocumented workers from federal authorities and border patrol agents. CALIFORNIA CHAOS: Oakland Coffee Shop REFUSES to Serve POLICE for ‘Customer Safety’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.18 The escalating crisis in California between residents, local officials, and federal agents reached a pathetic new low in recent days; with one Bay Area coffee shop flat-out refusing to serve law enforcement to protect the “safety of our customers.” According to NBC local news, the Hasta Muerte Coffee Company -a restaurant owned by its employees- refused to serve a police officer last February; declining to sell the law enforcement official a cup of coffee while on duty. The officer left without incident. The company posted a lengthy description of the event on social media days later, saying the restaurant has “a policy of asking police to leave for the physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves.” “The facts are that [People of Color], women, and queer police are complicit in upholding the same law and order that routinely criminalizes and terrorizes black and brown and poor folks, especially youth, trans, and houseless folks,” adds the statement. The hateful rhetoric comes as President Trump plans his visit to the state; slamming California officials for routinely violating federal law and shielding illegal immigrants under their ‘Sanctuary City’ policies. Read the full statement below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasta Muerte Coffee (@hastamuertecoffee)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

