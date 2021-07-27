https://noqreport.com/2021/07/27/kamalas-huge-lie-about-border-debunked-as-illegal-aliens-thank-biden-for-letting-them-in/

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin In June, Kamala Harris argued that the Biden/Harris Administration was making “extreme progress” in dealing with the massive influx of illegal aliens at the border.

Not only wasn’t that true, indeed it was actually getting worse, with June becoming the worst month in 21 years and every month under this administration going up for border encounters/detentions at almost 190,000 people. Usually, the encounters go down in the summer and the entries drop because it’s so hot. Instead, it’s been surging.

On top of that, she can’t list one concrete thing that she’s done toward reducing the tide of immigration beyond talk — no actual policy change or action that she believed was going to reduce the influx.

Meanwhile, Fox’s Bill Melugin has been documenting the incredible surge at the border that just completely refutes Kamala Harris’ claim. NEW: An absolutely massive group of 350+ migrants have arrived at the border fence here in Del Rio. They are from all around the world. Haiti. Africa. Brazil. Colombia. Very few from Northern Triangle. More are streaming down the path from the Rio Grande after crossing. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Cd4eHr7zCe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021 This couple is from Ghana. They speak […]