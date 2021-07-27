https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565036-kinzinger-gets-emotional-difference-between-a-crime-and-a-coup

Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerHouse rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing Five things to watch as Jan. 6 panel begins its work MORE (R-Ill.) became emotional as he reflected on the events of Jan. 6, saying there’s a “difference” between “a crime — even grave crimes — and a coup.”

Kinzinger — an outspoken critic of former President Trump Donald TrumpCuban embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs Trump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios Trump endorses Ken Paxton over George P. Bush in Texas attorney general race MORE — is one of two Republicans serving on the select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.

He began by addressing the officers who are testifying, telling them they “won” despite how they may have felt.

“You guys won, you guys held,” Kinzinger said, fighting back tears. “Democracies are not defined by our bad days. We’re defined by how we come back from bad days.”

“You guys won, you guys held. Democracies are not defined by our bad days. We’re defined by how we come back from bad days,” Rep. Kinzinger says. pic.twitter.com/IcLRhoDalJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 27, 2021

Kinzinger further slammed his GOP colleagues for treating the riot investigation as “another partisan fight,” blasting it as “toxic.”

“It’s a disservice to the officers and their families, to staff and employees of the Capitol complex, to the American people who deserve the truth, and to the generations who went to war before us to defend self governance,” Kinzinger said.

The Illinois Republican also blasted a counter-narrative to the Jan. 6 committee that argues similar actions were not taken in response to last summer’s unrest.

Kinzinger said he was called to serve during last year’s protests as an Air National Guardsman, and condemned the riots that resulted. However, he said that he never thought the future of self-governance was at stake.

“Not once did I ever feel like the future of self-governance was threatened like I did on January 6,” Kinzinger said.

“There’s a difference between breaking the law, even rejecting the rule of law. Between a crime — even grave crimes — and a coup,” he continued.

