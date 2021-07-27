https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fake-tears-from-kinzinger/
Fake tears from Kinzinger
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tears up speaking to testifying officers during 1/6 hearing:
“For all the overheated rhetoric surrounding this committee, our mission is very simple. It’s to find the truth and it’s to ensure accountability.” pic.twitter.com/EF69elxm7C
— The Recount (@therecount) July 27, 2021
Kinzinger compares BLM riots to Capitol…
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says that the difference between Jan 6 and BLM/antifa riots that occurred last summer is that “there is a difference between breaking the law and rejecting the rule of law, between a crime — even grave crimes — and a coup.” pic.twitter.com/85OBUmuZ3M
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021